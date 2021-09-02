.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran opens trial of two Swedish men on drug trafficking charges

  • Font
An Iranian flag waves above Tehran. (iStock)
An Iranian flag waves above Tehran. (iStock)

Iran opens trial of two Swedish men on drug trafficking charges

AFP

Published: Updated:

The trial of two Swedish men accused of belonging to an “international drug trafficking network” has opened in Tehran, Iranian government media reported Thursday.

State daily Iran said that the two men, identified as “Stephen Kevin Gilbert” and “Simon Kasper Brown,” were brought before the 15th chamber of the capital’s revolutionary tribunal.

The judiciary’s Mizan Online agency said the pair entered Iran as tourists, but that one was arrested with almost 10 kilos (22 pounds) of opium resin and the other with 21,000 tramadol painkiller tablets.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Judicial authorities had announced their arrest in July 2020 as part of the “dismantling of an international drug trafficking gang,” without naming them or giving details of the arrests.

The Tehran trial begins as a former senior Iranian judicial official faces war crimes and murder charges in a Stockholm court.

Hamid Noury, 60, is being prosecuted for his suspected involvement in mass executions of Marxist and other left-wing prisoners in summer 1988.

The trial is taking place under the so-called “universal jurisdiction” principle which allows Sweden and some other countries to try people on such serious charges, even if the alleged crimes happened elsewhere.

Noury was arrested in November 2019 at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport while visiting Sweden.

Read more:

Trial starts in Sweden of man accused of role in Iran prison executions

Iran ‘obsessively’ carrying out executions, say rights activists

Swedish scientist in solitary confinement in Iran close to death: UN experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
An eyewitness account of a failed state: Lebanon An eyewitness account of a failed state: Lebanon
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
Top Content
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him
Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets
Taliban admit ‘heavy casualties’ on both sides in clashes with Panjshir resistance Taliban admit ‘heavy casualties’ on both sides in clashes with Panjshir resistance
Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More