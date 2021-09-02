Six Iranian prison guards to stand trial after leaked footage of prisoners’ abuse

Six prison wardens at Tehran’s notorious Evin prison will stand trial “soon” in response to the leaked videos showing prison guards abusing inmates, Judiciary spokesman Zabihullah Khodaian said.

Six people were identified as responsible, four of them will stand trial in a military court and two will stand trial in an Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) trial, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

The videos leaked last month, by a hacking group known as Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice), appeared to be footage taken from the prison’s surveillance cameras and showed guards beating prisoners and dragging an unconscious prisoner on the floor.

After the leak and resulting uproar amongst human rights activists, the head of Iran’s prisons made a rare admission of guilt and an apology.

“Regarding the pictures from Evin prison, I accept responsibility for such unacceptable behavior and pledge to try to prevent any repeat of these bitter events and to deal seriously with the wrongdoers,” Mohammad Mehdi Hajmohammadi, head of Iran's prisons, wrote in a tweet.

“I apologize to God Almighty, our dear leader (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei), the nation and honorable prison guards, whose efforts will not be ignored due to these mistakes,” he added.

Evin prison, which mostly holds detainees facing security charges, has long been criticized by Western rights groups and it was blacklisted by the US government in 2018 for “serious human rights abuses.”

