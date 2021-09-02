.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US looking at ways to evacuate stranded Americans, Afghans in Kabul: Senior official

  • Font
Two Taliban soldiers patrol the city center of Kabul, Afghanistan Sept. 1, 2021. (Reuters)
Two Taliban soldiers patrol the city center of Kabul, Afghanistan Sept. 1, 2021. (Reuters)

US looking at ways to evacuate stranded Americans, Afghans in Kabul: Senior official

Nuland said the US was planning on maintaining a line of communication with the Taliban.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US is still weighing its options on how to help stranded American citizens in Afghanistan as well as Afghans who helped US troops over the years, a senior State Department official said Wednesday.

Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that the US was in touch with Americans in Afghanistan “in the last 24 hours, to tell them that we are looking at all possible options, air routes, land routes” to help them evacuate.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But the senior US diplomat told reporters that Washington was still working to determine “precisely” who wants to leave Afghanistan.

Despite appeals from Europe, the US withdrew at an expedited pace from the longest war it has ever taken part in, and Taliban militants quickly took over the country.

Meanwhile, State Department Spokesman Ned Price said 31,107 people were evacuated by the US from Afghanistan from Aug. 17. Of those evacuated, 4,446 were US citizens, 2,785 were lawful permanent residents, and 23,876 were at-risk Afghans.

Most, if not all, Afghans looking to flee were afraid of the Taliban, which has been executing and torturing those who worked with the US during the 20-year war.

Now, the US may be forced to deal with the Taliban. Military officials have admitted to coordinating with the group, which was toppled by the US decades ago, during the evacuation process in recent weeks.

Nuland said the US was planning on maintaining a line of communication with the militant group.

But she warned: “We’re not going to take them at their word, we’re going to take them at their deeds.”

“So, they’ve got a lot to prove based on their own track record,” Nuland said. “They also have a lot to gain, if they can run Afghanistan, far, far differently than they did the last time they were in power,” she added.

Read more: US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him
Women journalists are ‘disappearing’ from Kabul under Taliban rule: RSF Women journalists are ‘disappearing’ from Kabul under Taliban rule: RSF
Top Content
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him
Qatar plane carrying technical team lands in Kabul: Source Qatar plane carrying technical team lands in Kabul: Source
US ‘demilitarized’ over 150 aircrafts, vehicles before departing Kabul: Military US ‘demilitarized’ over 150 aircrafts, vehicles before departing Kabul: Military
Taliban admit ‘heavy casualties’ on both sides in clashes with Panjshir resistance Taliban admit ‘heavy casualties’ on both sides in clashes with Panjshir resistance
Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More