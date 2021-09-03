.
Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace


A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on August 20, 2021 shows a light spot over the capital Damascus late on August 19, 2021. (File photo: AFP)



Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Israel has conducted several airstrikes through Lebanon’s airspace on targets in Syria, according to local media in Lebanon.

Syrian State Media said that Syrian air defenses have confronted targets in the sky of Damascus, launched from the airspace of Lebanon.

A high-ranking security source told Russia’s Sputnik that the Syrian air defenses have confronted missiles launched by Israeli planes from the airspace of the Lebanese Republic, attempting to target the vicinity of the capital, Damascus, from the southwestern side.

The source confirmed that the air defense missiles were able to confront most of the Israeli missiles before reaching their target.

“The technical teams are assessing the damage caused by the Israeli aggression,” the source added.

