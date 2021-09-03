Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace

Israel has conducted several airstrikes through Lebanon’s airspace on targets in Syria, according to local media in Lebanon.

Syrian State Media said that Syrian air defenses have confronted targets in the sky of Damascus, launched from the airspace of Lebanon.

Explosions heard over Damascus as Syria’s air defense batteries respond to aggression by Israeli warplanes #syria #سوريا pic.twitter.com/v9YaC27b3k — Richard Medhurst 🇸🇾🇵🇸 (@richimedhurst) September 2, 2021

A high-ranking security source told Russia’s Sputnik that the Syrian air defenses have confronted missiles launched by Israeli planes from the airspace of the Lebanese Republic, attempting to target the vicinity of the capital, Damascus, from the southwestern side.

The source confirmed that the air defense missiles were able to confront most of the Israeli missiles before reaching their target.

“The technical teams are assessing the damage caused by the Israeli aggression,” the source added.

