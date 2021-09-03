.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US ‘can’t wait forever’ for Iran on nuclear talks, Rob Malley says

  • Font
Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley speaks to VOA, March 17, 2021. (Voice of America)
Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley speaks to VOA, March 17, 2021. (Voice of America)
Iran nuclear deal

US ‘can’t wait forever’ for Iran on nuclear talks, Rob Malley says

“But let’s not drag this on for too long because some point, we’ll have to reach a different conclusion,” he said.

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

The Biden administration “can’t wait forever” for Iran to decide it wants to restart talks on returning to the 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump quit in 2018, the top US envoy for the negotiations said.

The US still hasn’t received any indication that Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, is prepared to commit to a seventh round of talks to come back into compliance with the accord known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, envoy Robert Malley said Friday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We can’t wait forever as Iran continues its nuclear advances because at some point their advances will be such as to make a return to the JCPOA much less valuable to the US than it would otherwise be,” Malley said, although he added that the US was “prepared to be patient.”

“But let’s not drag this on for too long because some point, we’ll have to reach a different conclusion,” he said.

Six rounds of indirect talks in Vienna have so far been inconclusive, with Iran demanding that the US lift all sanctions that were imposed under the Trump administration as a condition for resuming compliance with the Iran deal. The US has said Iran needs to abandon its nuclear work as a condition to get sanctions relief.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources
Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate
Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE
‘Maderna:’ Misspelling leads to woman’s arrest over fake COVID-19 vaccine passort ‘Maderna:’ Misspelling leads to woman’s arrest over fake COVID-19 vaccine passort
Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More