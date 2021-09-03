.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US sanctions Iranians over alleged plot to kidnap NY-based journalist

  • Font
Masih Alinejad, 37, Iranian journalist, poses for a portrait in London October 8, 2013. (Reuters)
Masih Alinejad, 37, Iranian journalist, poses for a portrait in London October 8, 2013. (Reuters)

US sanctions Iranians over alleged plot to kidnap NY-based journalist

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United States has sanctioned four Iranian intelligence operatives behind a failed plot to kidnap a US journalist and human rights activist, the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

The sanctions come after US prosecutors in July charged the four with plotting to kidnap the New York-based journalist who was critical of Tehran, whom Reuters previously confirmed was Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran has called the alleged plot “baseless.”

“The Iranian government’s kidnapping plot is another example of its continued attempt to silence critical voices, wherever they may be,” said Andrea Gacki, head of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. “Targeting dissidents abroad demonstrates that the government’s repression extends far beyond Iran’s borders.”

The sanctions block all property of the four Iranians in the United States or in US control, and prohibits any transactions between them and US citizens. Other non-Americans who conduct certain transactions with the four could also be subjected to US sanctions, the department added.

Those sanctioned include senior Iran-based intelligence official Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani as well as Iranian intelligence operatives Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, Treasury said.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources
Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate
Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE
‘Maderna:’ Misspelling leads to woman’s arrest over fake COVID-19 vaccine passort ‘Maderna:’ Misspelling leads to woman’s arrest over fake COVID-19 vaccine passort
Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More