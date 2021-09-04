.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

High-ranking Lebanon officials in Syria for talks on much-needed energy imports

  • Font
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al Mekdad, walks with Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister and Defense Zeina Akkar after their meeting in Damascus, Syria September 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al Mekdad, walks with Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister and Defense Zeina Akkar after their meeting in Damascus, Syria September 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

High-ranking Lebanon officials in Syria for talks on much-needed energy imports

AFP

Published: Updated:

A delegation of high-ranking Lebanese ministers visited Damascus Saturday for talks on importing energy via Syria, the first such official visit since its civil war broke out 10 years ago.

Harsh fuel shortages and power cuts inflicted by Lebanon’s economic collapse have paralyzed businesses like restaurants, shops and industry as well as vital services like hospitals.

Now Beirut hopes to strike a deal to import gas from Egypt and electricity from Jordan using Syrian infrastructure – in the face of US sanctions against the Damascus regime.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The delegation led by Zeina Akar, deputy prime minister of Lebanon’s interim government, also includes Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar, and General Security intelligence agency chief Abbas Ibrahim.

After meeting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad at the border, the group traveled on to Damascus, where state television announced the beginning of talks at the foreign ministry.

People wait in cars to get fuel at a gas station in Zalka, Lebanon, August 20, 2021. (Reuters)
People wait in cars to get fuel at a gas station in Zalka, Lebanon, August 20, 2021. (Reuters)

Lebanon has maintained diplomatic ties with Syria but it adopted a policy of dissociation from the conflict since it started in 2011, which put a dampener on official dealings.

Lebanese security officials and politicians have made several visits to Syria in recent years, but almost exclusively in a personal capacity or on behalf of political parties that support President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

They include representatives of the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group which has been battling alongside Assad’s forces in Syria since the early stages of the war.

The visit comes after the Lebanese presidency last month said that Washington has agreed to help Lebanon secure electricity and natural gas from Jordan and Egypt through Syrian territory.

This implies that the US is willing to waive Western sanctions which prohibit any official transactions with the Syrian government and which have hampered previous attempts by Lebanon to source gas from Egypt.

That announcement followed Hezbollah’s statement that Iran would begin sending fuel to Lebanon, with shipping website Tanker Trackers saying Friday that the first two ships had set off.

Lebanon, a country of more than six million people, is grappling with an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst in modern times.

The central bank is struggling to afford basic imports, including fuel, which has caused shortages and prolonged power cuts that now last as long as 22 hours per day.

Read more:

Iranian fuel will be delivered by truck to Lebanon via Syria

Lebanon’s PM-designate Mikati says resigning is out of the question for now

Lebanon delegation in first official Syria visit in ten years

An eyewitness account of a failed state: Lebanon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
Taliban say they have taken over Panjshir valley, resistance forces deny Taliban say they have taken over Panjshir valley, resistance forces deny
Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE
‘Maderna:’ Misspelling leads to woman’s arrest over fake COVID-19 vaccine passort ‘Maderna:’ Misspelling leads to woman’s arrest over fake COVID-19 vaccine passort
Expo 2020 Dubai offers free tickets for UAE students Expo 2020 Dubai offers free tickets for UAE students
Senior military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader dies of ‘illness’: IRNA Senior military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader dies of ‘illness’: IRNA
More burqas being sold in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover More burqas being sold in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More