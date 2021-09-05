.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Jordan to host meeting with energy ministers to discuss gas supplies to Lebanon

  • Font
FILE PHOTO: People wait in cars to get fuel at a gas station in Zalka, Lebanon, August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo
People wait in cars to get fuel at a gas station in Zalka, Lebanon, August 20, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Jordan to host meeting with energy ministers to discuss gas supplies to Lebanon

Reuters, Amman 

Published: Updated:

Jordan will host a meeting of Egypt, Syria and Lebanon’s energy ministers on Wednesday to discuss transportation of Egyptian gas to Lebanon for electricity generation, said state-owned broadcaster Mamlaka.

The United States has been in talks with Egypt and Jordan over a plan to ease Lebanon’s power crisis which involves using Egyptian gas to generate power in Jordan that would be transmitted via Syria.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A top level Lebanese delegation went to Damascus on Saturday to pave the way for the US-backed plan to ease the power shortages in Lebanon.

US sanctions on Damascus are a complicating factor in any effort to help Lebanon via Syria, but diplomats say Washington is looking at ways to urgently deal with those hurdles.

With the state floundering, the heavily armed Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah group that is the country’s most powerful political entity, last month announced it was importing fuel oil from Iran, saying it aims to ease the crisis.

Its adversaries have said this further undermined the authority of the state and exposed Lebanon to the risk of US sanctions.

Washington designates Hezbollah as a terrorist group.

Read more:

Lebanon deported Reuters journalist Suleiman al-Khalidi after questioning

An eyewitness account of a failed state: Lebanon

Lebanon’s PM-designate Mikati says resigning is out of the question for now

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
Taliban say they have taken over Panjshir valley, resistance forces deny Taliban say they have taken over Panjshir valley, resistance forces deny
Attempted Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia leaves two children injured, 14 homes damaged Attempted Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia leaves two children injured, 14 homes damaged
Taliban, Afghan opposition battle for Panjshir, US official warns of civil war Taliban, Afghan opposition battle for Panjshir, US official warns of civil war
Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot
Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest
Philippines to lift COVID travel ban on 10 countries including UAE Philippines to lift COVID travel ban on 10 countries including UAE
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More