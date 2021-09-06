Iran says it ‘won’t wait forever’ for US to return to nuclear deal 

Iran “will not wait forever” for the US to return to the 2015 nuclear deal it abandoned three years ago, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday in response to comments by the Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley.

“Iran will not wait forever for the Americans to fulfil their commitments,” ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in response to comments by Malley.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The envoy had told Bloomberg TV on Friday that the US “can’t wait forever” for Iran to decide it wants to resume talks to revive the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The US and Iran have engaged in several rounds of indirect talks in Vienna since April to revive the JCPOA. Washington withdrew from the accord under former President Donald Trump in 2018, reimposing sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

The resumption of talks remains a question mark after the last round took place in June.

“This is a limited window for Washington, and we hope that US officials will be in Vienna with a clear agenda to implement their commitments and lift sanctions,” Khatibzadeh said.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday Tehran was ready to hold talks with world powers to revive the JCPOA but not under Western “pressure.”

“The Westerners and the Americans are after talks together with pressure ... I have already announced that we will have talks on our government’s agenda but not with ... pressure,” Raisi told state TV.

Read more:

Raisi says Iran ready for nuclear talks, but not under Western ‘pressure’

Iran urges US to ‘abandon’ its ‘addiction to sanctions’

US ‘can’t wait forever’ for Iran on nuclear talks, Rob Malley says