.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israeli police search for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped prison through tunnel

  • Font
Israeli police look at a tunnel which Palestinian prisoners used to escape a high-security jail. (Twitter)
Israeli police look at a tunnel which Palestinian prisoners used to escape a high-security jail. (Twitter)

Israeli police search for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped prison through tunnel

The Associated Press, Tel Aviv

Published: Updated:

Israeli police on Monday said they were searching for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from a high-security facility in northern Israel.

Police said they have erected roadblocks and are conducting patrols in the area.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The prisoners escaped from the Gilboa prison overnight, which is supposed to be one of Israel’s most security facilities, overnight. Such breakouts are extremely rare.

Israel’s Army Radio said the men escaped through a tunnel and appeared to have received some outside help. It said the prisoners included Zakariye Zubeidi, a former militant leader in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, as well as three Islamic Jihad militants serving life sentences for involvement in deadly attacks on Israelis.

The men were believed to have been headed for Jenin, where the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority wields little control and where militants in recent weeks have openly clashed with Israeli forces.

Read more:

Israel asks court to delay demolition of West Bank bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar

Israeli military investigates fatal shooting of Palestinian in West Bank

Biden plan to reopen Jerusalem consulate for Palestinians a ‘bad idea’: Israeli FM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hotels gear up for a bumper season ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai hotels gear up for a bumper season ahead of Expo 2020
West labeled ‘terrorism state sponsor’ Iran lectures Afghanistan on fighting terror West labeled ‘terrorism state sponsor’ Iran lectures Afghanistan on fighting terror
Top Content
UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits
UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats
Sudan seizes weapons shipment originating from Russia onboard Ethiopian plane Sudan seizes weapons shipment originating from Russia onboard Ethiopian plane
Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot
Mohamed Salah demands over $600,000 a week to stay at Liverpool  Mohamed Salah demands over $600,000 a week to stay at Liverpool 
Top US Republican says Taliban holding Americans hostage at airport for demands Top US Republican says Taliban holding Americans hostage at airport for demands
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More