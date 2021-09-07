.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

European Union, UN hope for ‘credible’ Iraq parliamentary polls

  • Font
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein speaks during a news conference with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borell at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad, Iraq, on September 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein speaks during a news conference with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borell at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad, Iraq, on September 6, 2021. (Reuters)

European Union, UN hope for ‘credible’ Iraq parliamentary polls

AFP, Baghdad

Published: Updated:

The European Union and United Nations will deploy observers to monitor Iraq’s parliamentary election next month, saying on Tuesday they hope voting will not be tainted by fraud and abstention.

“Our purpose is to do whatever we can in order that the electoral process be as good as possible,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a news conference in Baghdad.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said the EU observer mission for the October 10 election would be in Iraq a month before polling day and would stay for another month afterwards.

The UN’s top representative in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, told a separate news conference the world body would also deploy a large monitoring team.

“In fact, this is one of the UN’s largest electoral assistance projects worldwide with five times as many UN personnel as in 2018,” she said.

Hennis-Plasschaert urged Iraqis not to boycott the vote, which she hoped would be “credible,” and called on “political forces and candidates to collectively refrain from any attempt to force or distort election resources”.

Past elections in Iraq have been marred by violence and vote-buying.

In the most recent legislative election in 2018, the turnout was 44.52 percent, an official figure that many believe was inflated.

Calls to boycott the vote have increased as the election draws closer, especially among young people who accuse political parties in Iraq of covering up and even encouraging political violence.

Borrell said that everyone in the country demands elections, “but when we organize elections, the people say that elections are not good.”

“Our focus is try to help the electoral process be as good as possible,” he said.

Iraqi political scientist Saleh al-Alaoui told AFP to expect a low turnout -- “not exceeding 20 percent.”

He said this would be “a consequence” of the protests that swept Iraq in October 2019 against corruption, foreign interference, poor public services, and the stranglehold the main political parties have on the country.

An early general election was one of the promises made by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi to try to meet the demands of the demonstrators.

A new electoral law also came into force last year, its aim being to break the monopoly held by blocs of parties that share power, and promote independent candidates instead.

Read more: ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Iraqi police near Kirkuk, killing 10

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories
India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day
Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts
UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained
Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’ Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’
Pakistan gave military aid to Taliban in fight against Panjshir resistance: Report Pakistan gave military aid to Taliban in fight against Panjshir resistance: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More