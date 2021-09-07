.
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Iraqi police near Kirkuk, killing 10

An Iraqi soldier inspects a recently-discovered train tunnel, adorned with an ISIS group flag. (File photo: AP)
Reuters

ISIS militants on Monday claimed responsibility for an overnight attack on Sunday on a guard post near the city of Kirkuk that police sources said killed 10 Iraqi policemen and wounded four.

ISIS, whose militants are active in the area, claimed responsibility for the attack through its Amaq News Agency on Telegram.

The sources said the attackers clashed for two hours with police stationed at a village in the town of Rashad, 30 km (18 miles) southwest of Kirkuk.

Militants used roadside bombs to prevent police reinforcements from reaching the post, destroying three police vehicles, the sources said.

Separately, at least three Iraqi soldiers were killed and one was wounded on Sunday when gunmen attacked an army checkpoint southeast of the Iraqi city of Mosul, security sources said.

Despite the defeat of the ISIS militant group in 2017, remnants switched to hit-and-run attacks against government forces in different parts of Iraq.

ISIS attack kills 13 policemen in Iraq: Medical, security sources

At least one policeman killed after militants attack oil wells in Iraq: Ministry

Militants attack oil wells in northern Iraq: Ministry

