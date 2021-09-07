.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US President Biden announces close to $50 mln in aid for Lebanon’s army

  • Font
Army soldiers stand guard as demonstrators set fire near a Lebanese politician's house in Tripoli, Lebanon Jan. 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Army soldiers stand guard as demonstrators set fire near a Lebanese politician's house in Tripoli, Lebanon Jan. 28, 2021. (Reuters)
US foreign policy

US President Biden announces close to $50 mln in aid for Lebanon’s army

Among other things, Washington has been concerned over the security situation in Lebanon due to the reportedly low morale within the Lebanese army, which is heavily backed and funded by the US.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden authorized Tuesday the release of almost $50 million to assist the Lebanese army.

In a statement released by the White House, Biden said he delegated Secretary of State Antony Blinken to direct the drawdown of up to $25 million “in commodities and services from the inventory and resources of any agency of the United States Government to provide immediate assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden also announced that he had authorized Blinken to direct another drawdown of up to $22 million “in defense articles and services from the Department of Defense to provide immediate assistance” to the LAF.

An eyewitness account of a failed state: Lebanon Opinion Lebanon crisis An eyewitness account of a failed state: Lebanon

Lebanon has been facing multiples crises since the start of nationwide anti-government protests in October 2019.

Since then, the coronavirus pandemic and the Beirut blast last summer exacerbated an already brittle economy.

Decades of corruption, clientelism and sectarianism culminated in the collapse of the local currency, sanctions, and a shortage of US dollars in the local market.

As a result, the value of salaries decreased for those being paid in Lebanese pounds, including service members.

The average monthly salary for a rank-and-file soldier in the LAF or a police officer in the Internal Security Forces is worth less than $40 today.

Among other things, Washington has been concerned over the security situation in Lebanon due to the reportedly low morale within the Lebanese army, which is heavily backed and funded by the US.

Read more: As Lebanon’s economy unravels, US dollar bills and connections pay off

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories
India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day
Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts
UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained
Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’ Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’
Pakistan gave military aid to Taliban in fight against Panjshir resistance: Report Pakistan gave military aid to Taliban in fight against Panjshir resistance: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More