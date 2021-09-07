.
US Secretary Blinken to testify in front of Senate committee on Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at Kangerlussuaq Airport in Greenland, May 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Afghanistan

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will appear in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee next week to testify and be questioned about the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, which led to the killing of almost 170 Afghans and another 13 US service members.

Republicans and Democrats have criticized the embarrassing manner in which the US abruptly vacated a key airbase and withdrew its military forces while diplomats were left to deal with the ensuing disaster.

US lawmakers have vowed to investigate what went wrong, with most Republicans placing the entire blame on the Biden administration. But many Democrats have pointed to years of mismanagement and failed policies by the previous three presidents, including George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Blinken is scheduled to testify on Sept. 14, according to the committee’s website.

