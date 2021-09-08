.
Inmates, guards clash at Israel’s Ketziot, Ramon prisons

Palestinian prisoners wait to be released from Ketziot prison in southern Israel December 3, 2007. (Reuters)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Prisoners and guards have clashed in Ketziot and Ramon prisons in southern Israel amid escalating tensions over new restrictions on prisoners following the escape of six inmates from a high-level prison earlier this week.

Six Palestinians fled Monday through a hole dug under a sink in a Gilboa prison cell in northern Israel. Israel has deployed drones, road checkpoints and an army mission to Jenin, the West Bank hometown of many of the men locked up for their roles in attacks on Israel.

At least one unit of the Israeli elite forces were seen heading to Ketziot Prison to control the ongoing riot, according to Al Arabiya sources.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) inmates at Ofer prison were supposed to be transferred on Wednesday to other prisons due to the Gilboa prison escape on Monday. Those prisoners still remain in place due to fears of violent resistance from within the prison, according to Jerusalem Post.

Read more:

The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison

Israeli police search for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped prison through tunnel

Israel launches airstrikes against Gaza after incendiary balloon attacks

Israel’s IDF Chief: We have plans in place for when we decide to attack Iran

