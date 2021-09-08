.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon working to secure World Bank financing for power plan

  • Font
A patient attends in a corridor of the government-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital during a power outage in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP/Hassan Ammar)
A patient attends in a corridor of the government-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital during a power outage in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (File photo: AP)

Lebanon working to secure World Bank financing for power plan

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Lebanese government said on Wednesday it was working with the World Bank to secure financing for a plan to import Egyptian gas via Jordan and Syria to generate power for Lebanon, which is struggling with an economic crisis and acute power shortages.

Lebanese caretaker Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar was speaking at a new conference after meeting his Jordanian, Syrian and Egyptian counterparts in Amman to discuss the plan to reduce power outages in Lebanon.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Daily life has been paralyzed in Lebanon by the power crisis that is part of the country’s wider economic meltdown.

The state-owned power company is generating only minimal amounts of power, leaving businesses and households almost entirely dependent on small, privately-owned generators.

Industry experts put Lebanon’s peak power demand at 3,500 MW. The country has installed capacity, including power barges it rents, to generate about 2,200 MW - but output is well below these levels.

Egypt’s petroleum minister Tarek El Molla said he hoped Egyptian gas would be exported as soon as possible.

Read more:

Arab energy ministers approve roadmap to supply Lebanon with Egyptian oil

Jordan to host meeting with energy ministers to discuss gas supplies to Lebanon

Iranian fuel will be delivered by truck to Lebanon via Syria

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained
Next solar superstorm could induce ‘internet apocalypse’, researcher warns Next solar superstorm could induce ‘internet apocalypse’, researcher warns
Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation
Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8 Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8
The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More