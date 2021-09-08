.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Palestinians protest in support of escaped prisoners

  • Font
Family members of of Zakaria Zubeidi, one of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Israel's Gilboa prison, watch a news bulleting on a television as they await any information about him, at their home in the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees in the north of the occupied West Bank, on September 7, 2021. (AFP)
Family members of of Zakaria Zubeidi, one of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Israel's Gilboa prison, watch a news bulleting on a television as they await any information about him, at their home in the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees in the north of the occupied West Bank, on September 7, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Palestinians protest in support of escaped prisoners

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A few hundred Palestinians held protests in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday in support of six militants who broke out of a maximum security Israeli jail this week in an escape that has boosted Palestinian spirits and alarmed Israelis.

Israeli forces have mounted a search in an effort to capture the six Palestinian men who on Monday had escaped through a hole in the floor of a prison cell. The inmates, five of whom are members of the Islamic Jihad militant group and one of the Fatah group, have either been convicted or are suspected of planning or carrying out deadly attacks against Israelis.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Around 500 Palestinians gathered at nightfall in the cities of Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and other West Bank locations, some chanting “freedom” and waving Palestinian flags.

“We came out in solidarity with our prisoners in the occupier’s jails,” said Jihad Abu Adi, 25, as protesters nearby set tires ablaze. “It’s the least we could do for our heroic prisoners.”

The Israeli Prison Service said that in at least two jails, a few Palestinian prisoners had set fire to their cells. Details of Monday’s prison break investigation are under an Israeli court-issued gag order.

Palestinians regard brethren jailed by Israel as heroes in a struggle for statehood. Israel says Palestinians involved in violent anti-Israeli activities are terrorists and is concerned Monday’s escape could ignite clashes in the West Bank and Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held consultations with defense and security chiefs on Wednesday, his spokesman said in a statement. “The events have the potential to impact numerous fronts,” the statement said. “Israel is prepared for any scenario.”

Read more:

US donation of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza

Israeli military investigates fatal shooting of Palestinian in West Bank

Israel asks court to delay demolition of West Bank bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies
Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained
Next solar superstorm could induce ‘internet apocalypse’, researcher warns Next solar superstorm could induce ‘internet apocalypse’, researcher warns
Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation
Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8 Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More