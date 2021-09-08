Saudi Arabia welcomes US release of classified documents related to 9/11 attacks

Saudi Arabia Wednesday welcomed the release of classified documents related to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, which killed almost 3,000 people in the US.

But Riyadh vehemently rejected any allegations that Saudi Arabia was complicit in the attacks, according to a statement by the Saudi Embassy in Washington.

“Any allegation that Saudi Arabia is complicit in the September 11 attacks is categorically false,” the statement read.

“As the administrations of the past four US presidents have attested, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has unwaveringly condemned and denounced the deplorable crimes that took place against the United States, its close ally and partner.”

Statement by the #Saudi Embassy on the Release of Classified 9/11 Documents. https://t.co/9jMeA3y5hB pic.twitter.com/NPtJh0iJno — Saudi Embassy (@SaudiEmbassyUSA) September 8, 2021

Last week, US President Joe Biden ordered the Justice Department to review documents from the FBI’s investigation into the attacks to be declassified and released to the public.

In Wednesday’s statement, the Saudi Embassy said Riyadh had “consistently” called for releasing all materials related to the US investigation.

“And as past investigations have revealed, including the 9/11 Commission and the release of the so-called “28 Pages,” no evidence has ever emerged to indicate that the Saudi government or its officials had previous knowledge of the terrorist attack or were in any way involved in its planning or execution,” the Saudi Embassy in Washington said.

Saudi citizens participated in the terrorist attacks, which has led some to falsely accuse Saudi Arabia of being involved.

“Previous declassification of materials relating to the September 11 attacks, such as the “28 Pages,” only have confirmed the 9/11 Commission’s finding that Saudi Arabia had nothing to do with this terrible crime. It is lamentable that such false and malicious claims persist,” the Saudi Embassy said.

The statement went on to say that Saudi Arabia knows “all too well the evil that al-Qaeda through its ideology and actions represents. Alongside the US, we have been Al Qaeda’s top target, even before the September 11 attacks. And alongside the US, the Kingdom has spared no effort in tackling the men, money, and mindset of terrorism and extremism in all its forms.”

“Saudi Arabia is very proud of its anti-terrorism record, including its efforts to thwart terrorist financing, its comprehensive strategies to counter extremist ideology in both the public domain and online, and the degradation and defeat of terrorist organizations throughout our region.”

Saudi Arabia reiterated its support for the full declassification of any documents relating to the investigation of the attacks, “with the hope that a full release of these documents will end the baseless allegations against the Kingdom once and for all.”

