Turkey, Egypt affirm progress on normalizing ties after second round of talks

Turkey and Egypt have affirmed their willingness to take further steps on reconciliation regarding several topics after holding a second round of talks in Ankara, according to a joint statement.

“The second round of consultations between Turkey and Egypt was held in Ankara on September 7-8, 2021 between the delegations of the two countries, headed by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sedat Unal and Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Hamdi Sanad Loza,” the joint statement read.

“The two sides affirmed their willingness to take further steps in order to make progress on the issues discussed and normalize relations, and agreed to continue consultations,” the statement added.

Both countries held “frank and in-depth talks” on bilateral and regional issues in Cairo in May in a push to rebuild ties between the regional rivals.

Relations between the regional powers have been tense since Egypt’s army toppled a democratically elected Muslim Brotherhood president close to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in 2013.

Both countries expelled ambassadors and Erdogan described Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as a tyrant.

Turkey says it remains opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood being declared “terrorists” by Egypt, despite asking Egyptian opposition television channels operating on its territory to moderate criticism of Sisi’s government.

(With Reuters)