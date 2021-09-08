.
US special envoy for Iran will visit Moscow, Paris for talks on nuclear program

In this file photo taken on May 07, 2018 Robert Rob Malley, former US negotiator during the Iran nuclear program negotiations and current CEO at the International Crisis Group, poses in his office May 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. (File photo: AFP)
In this file photo taken on May 07, 2018 Robert Rob Malley, former US negotiator during the Iran nuclear program negotiations and current CEO at the International Crisis Group, poses in his office May 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. (File photo: AFP)
Iran nuclear deal

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US wishes to consult some of its partners on the path forward on Iran during talks this week in Paris and Moscow given it does not know when indirect talks with Iran may resume and continued advances in Tehran’s nuclear program, a US official said on Tuesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley’s talks will touch on the UN nuclear watchdog’s upcoming board of governors’ meeting but said the trip was planned long in advance and its focus “will be on nuclear diplomacy with Iran and where we go from here.”

