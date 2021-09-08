US special envoy for Iran will visit Moscow, Paris for talks on nuclear program

The US wishes to consult some of its partners on the path forward on Iran during talks this week in Paris and Moscow given it does not know when indirect talks with Iran may resume and continued advances in Tehran’s nuclear program, a US official said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley’s talks will touch on the UN nuclear watchdog’s upcoming board of governors’ meeting but said the trip was planned long in advance and its focus “will be on nuclear diplomacy with Iran and where we go from here.”

Read more:

France demands Iran answer questions about ‘undeclared nuclear material’

Israel’s IDF Chief: We have plans in place for when we decide to attack Iran

IAEA pressures Iran as fate of talks on JCPOA hangs in balance