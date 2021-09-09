Egypt building collapse leaves four people dead

A residential building collapsed in Egypt’s Qalyubia Governorate on Thursday, leaving four people dead, according to Al Arabiya sources.

The building, four floors high, housed a law firm where several employees were reportedly present during the collapse.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Egyptian authorities and ambulances rushed to the scene to transport those who were killed and injured.

Media reports said authorities retrieved the bodies of the four victims from the rubble. Three of them were identified as lawyers Alaa Dabash, Mustafa Mohammed, and Sabah Ghoneim.

The fourth victim was a client who was present in the lawyers’ offices.

The Public Prosecution is investigating the cause of the building’s collapse.

A search is still underway for victims and survivors that may be stuck in the rubble.

Read more:

Egyptian president calls on international community to support global green recovery

There are issues that need to be resolved and evaluated with Turkey: Egypt FM