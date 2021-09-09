.
Egypt building collapse leaves four people dead

A residential building collapsed in Egypt’s Qalyubia Governorate, leaving for people dead. (Supplied)
A residential building collapsed in Egypt’s Qalyubia Governorate, leaving for people dead. (Supplied)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

A residential building collapsed in Egypt’s Qalyubia Governorate on Thursday, leaving four people dead, according to Al Arabiya sources.

The building, four floors high, housed a law firm where several employees were reportedly present during the collapse.

Egyptian authorities and ambulances rushed to the scene to transport those who were killed and injured.

Media reports said authorities retrieved the bodies of the four victims from the rubble. Three of them were identified as lawyers Alaa Dabash, Mustafa Mohammed, and Sabah Ghoneim.

The fourth victim was a client who was present in the lawyers’ offices.

The Public Prosecution is investigating the cause of the building’s collapse.

A search is still underway for victims and survivors that may be stuck in the rubble.

Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report
UAE ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative to attract coders is a ‘bold step,’ experts say UAE ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative to attract coders is a ‘bold step,’ experts say
