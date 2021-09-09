Iran’s IRGC strikes ‘terrorists’ in Iraqi Kurdistan: Tasnim

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out drone strikes on Thursday against bases belonging to “terrorists” in Iraqi Kurdistan, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The IRGC used suicide and combat drones to target the headquarters and bases of “terrorist groups,” Tasnim reported.

The IRGC-affiliated agency did not provide any further details.

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) – a group blacklisted by Tehran – was the target of the attack, Erbil-based outlet Rudaw reported earlier on Thursday, citing a PDKI member.

The attacks targeted several locations in the Sidakan and Choman areas of Erbil province, Rudaw said, adding that several Iranian Kurdish opposition groups have bases in those areas.

The Iranian attacks did not result in any casualties, Rudaw reported, citing the PDKI.

There are frequent clashes along Iran’s border with northern Iraq between the Iranian military and exiled Iranian Kurdish opposition groups.

