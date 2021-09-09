Suez Canal temporarily blocked by Panama-flagged ship, traffic restarted

The Suez Canal Authority was forced to temporarily suspend navigation after a Panama-flagged ship ran aground and was stuck for a short while, blocking several vessels from entering the channel in Egypt.

The Coral Crystal container ship was successfully refloated shortly after it became stuck.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Four ships were blocked from entering the canal going towards Suez from Port Said, local media reported.

🌇 #مشاريع_مصر🇪🇬|

Suez canal authority GM. Lieutenant-General Osama Rabie, declaired that the halt in navigation did not exceed the partial disruption.

2/2 pic.twitter.com/vQtV8pQs3k — مشاريع مصر Egypt (@EgyProjects) September 9, 2021

This was the second time this year that the Suez Canal was blocked by a vessel. In March, the Ever Given – a skyscraper-sized, Panama-flagged vessel – cost companies billions of dollars after it was stuck in the canal for six days.

The ship was on its way to the Dutch port of Rotterdam on March 23 when it slammed into the bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez, according to The Associated Press.

The Suez Canal Authority said it was working on a multi-billion-dollar project to widen sections of the channel to prevent large ships from being trapped again.

Read more:

Ever Given, the ship that blocked Suez Canal in March, crosses Egypt’s canal again

Container vessel that blocked Suez Canal reaches Rotterdam port

Ever Given container ship leaves Egyptian waters: Source