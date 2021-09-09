.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

First post-evacuation flight from Afghanistan lands in Qatar after Taliban approval

  • Font
Taliban fighters walk through the tarmac after a Qatar Airways aircraft took off from the airport in Kabul on Sept. 9, 2021. (AFP)
Taliban fighters walk through the tarmac after a Qatar Airways aircraft took off from the airport in Kabul on Sept. 9, 2021. (AFP)
Afghanistan

First post-evacuation flight from Afghanistan lands in Qatar after Taliban approval

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the Taliban and revealed that they were not allowing charter flights to evacuate US citizens and at-risk Afghans to depart the airport.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Taliban allowed a flight of foreigners, including American citizens, to finally depart Afghanistan on Thursday after the top US diplomat lashed out at the group for blocking charter flights from taking off.

Qatar, which has emerged as a leading political interlocutor in Afghanistan, said the first commercial flight left Kabul since the chaotic US withdrawal ended its longest war last month.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Qatar’s foreign minister said, “we managed to fly the first plane with passengers just an hour ago.” Videos surfaced of the flight landing in Doha at around 5PM GMT.

Alongside Doha, Turkey has also been reported to be working with the Taliban to get the airport back up and running.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the Taliban and revealed that they were not allowing charter flights to evacuate US citizens and at-risk Afghans to depart the airport.

“There’s been a fair amount of confusion surrounding the flights, and let me just clarify a few things. As of now, the Taliban are not permitting the charter flights to depart. They claim that some of the passengers do not have the required documentation,” Blinken said during a joint press conference with his German counterpart.

An AFP correspondent reported that there were around 200 passengers on the flight that left Thursday.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report
UAE ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative to attract coders is a ‘bold step,’ experts say UAE ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative to attract coders is a ‘bold step,’ experts say
Top Content
Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation
Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India
Expo 2020 Dubai launches passport for visitors to collect global stamps Expo 2020 Dubai launches passport for visitors to collect global stamps
Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report
Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia goes viral for eating dish the traditional way Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia goes viral for eating dish the traditional way
US inching ‘closer’ to closing door on return to Iran nuclear deal: Blinken US inching ‘closer’ to closing door on return to Iran nuclear deal: Blinken
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More