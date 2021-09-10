Israel's police catch two Palestinians who broke out of prison

Israeli police say they have caught two of the six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison this week.

Police said the two were caught in northern Israel on Friday night. The announcement did not identify the prisoners or give any other details.

The six Palestinians tunneled out of the Gilboa prison on Monday, setting off a furious manhunt across Israel and in the West Bank.

They include four members of the extremist group Islamic Jihad who were serving life sentences as well as Zakaria Zubeidi, a well-known militant leader from the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s. All of the prisoners are from the nearby city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The escape has exposed major flaws in Israel's prison service and set off days of angry criticism and finger pointing.

