UN denounces ‘credible allegations’ of Taliban reprisal killings, urges more aid

A Taliban fighter points his gun at protesters, as Afghan demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Sept. 7, 2021. (Reuters)
Afghanistan

AFP

The Taliban have carried out reprisal killings since their victory despite their promises of amnesty, the UN envoy on Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, told the Security Council on Thursday.

“We are also concerned that despite the many statements granting general amnesties to ANDSF personnel and those who have worked as civil servants, there have been credible allegations of reprisal killings of ANDSF personnel and the detention of officials who worked for previous administrations,” she said, referring to the collapsed Western-backed Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

But Lyons urged the world to keep money flowing into Afghanistan despite concerns over the Taliban government, warning the country could otherwise suffer a historic breakdown.

“A modus vivendi must be found -- and quickly -- that allows money to flow to Afghanistan to prevent a total breakdown of the economy and social order,” the secretary-general’s special representative on Afghanistan said.

The result would be “a severe economic downturn that could throw many more millions into poverty and hunger, may generate a massive wave of refugees from Afghanistan and indeed set Afghanistan back for generations.”

