Iran says will not give IAEA access to surveillance cameras in nuclear facilities

Iran will not give the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to surveillance cameras at Iranian nuclear facilities, state-run Press TV reported on Saturday.

An informed source also told semi-official Tasnim news agency that during the visit of the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog there will be no access granted to such footage.

“During [Rafael] Grossi's visit to Tehran, there will be no change in the IAEA's access to information on nuclear facilities, and the IAEA will still not have access to surveillance camera footage,” the source said.

The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier that Director-General Rafael Grossi’s visit to Tehran “follows an understanding between Iran and the IAEA that Tehran will grant the agency access to reset equipment monitoring the country’s nuclear activities and resume cooperation with a probe into nuclear material found in Iran.”

Grossi is meant to meet with Iran’s nuclear energy agency chief and the country’s vice president on Sunday.

The IAEA made a stark assessment on Iran in a report to member states this week.

Since February 23 “the Agency's verification and monitoring activities have been seriously undermined as a result of Iran's decision to stop the implementation of its nuclear-related commitments”, the report said.

In these conditions, the IAEA's technical capacity to monitor Iran's nuclear program has “significantly further declined”, and its confidence “that it can maintain continuity of knowledge is declining over time”, it said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raissi insisted that his country was being “transparent”.

“Naturally, in the event of a non-constructive approach by the IAEA, it is unreasonable to expect Iran to respond constructively,” he said on Wednesday, according to a statement from the presidency.

