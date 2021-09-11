.
Iraqi PM to hold talks with Iran’s new president in Tehran

Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kadhimi speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not in image) at the Chancellery in Berlin on October 20, 2020.
Bloomberg

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will meet with Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s new president, in Tehran on Sunday, the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency reported.

The leaders are set to discuss regional issues, including plans for the travel of thousands of Iranians to Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, a large gathering of Muslims in Iraq’s holy city of Karbala, ISNA reported, citing Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi.

Talks are also expected to touch on energy and Iran-Saudi relations, AFP reported, citing a source in Iraq’s government who it didn’t identify.

Iraq has mediated talks between the regional rivals, who cut diplomatic ties in 2016 after the kingdom’s execution of an Iranian Shia cleric provoked an attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran.

Raisi, a conservative cleric, was sworn in as Iran’s president in early August.

Iraq’s PM to discuss energy, Saudi Arabia ties with Iran's president

Iran’s IRGC strikes ‘terrorists’ in Iraqi Kurdistan: Tasnim

There are issues that need to be resolved and evaluated with Turkey: Egypt FM

