US welcomes new government formation in Lebanon, says ready to help

  • Font
The United States Department of State is pictured in Washington, DC on Aug. 6, 2021. (AP)
US foreign policy

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Washington welcomed the formation of a new government in Lebanon, a statement from the US State Department read late Friday.

“The United States welcomes the announcement that Lebanon’s leaders have agreed to form a new government under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati, offering hope that urgent action will be taken to address the dire needs and legitimate aspirations of the Lebanese people,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said.

Mikati, a billionaire tycoon, will be heading his third government after being appointed as premier twice in the last decade.

But it remains to be seen whether his government - picked by the traditional political parties allied with Iran and Syria - will be able to carry out the needed reforms being called for by the international community.

“We urge quick approval by the parliament so that this new government can get to work on concrete reforms to address Lebanon’s deteriorating economic situation,” Price said Friday.

“This year, the United States has contributed nearly $372 million in humanitarian assistance to the Lebanese people. We stand ready to support the new government with the hard work ahead.”

