IAEA chief says most pressing issue with Iran solved

The UN nuclear watchdog has solved its most urgent issue with Iran by reaching a deal for the overdue servicing of monitoring equipment, creating room for broader diplomatic efforts, the agency’s chief Rafael Grossi said on Sunday.

Returning from a trip to Tehran during which the agreement was announced, Grossi told reporters at Vienna airport the agreement was intended to “give space for diplomacy ... so that wider solutions can be reached”.

