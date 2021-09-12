Iran, Iraq agree to cancel visa requirements between the two countries

Iran and Iraq have agreed to cancel visa requirements between the two countries, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced during a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Tehran.

Raisi said in the joint press conference, that “ al-Kadhimi agreed to increase Iran’s share regarding the Arbaeen visitors,” adding that “we have deep relations with Iraq.”

Raisi added that several decisions were taken in the joint meeting with al-Kadhimi, including “the agreement to cancel the visa requirement between Iraq and Iran.”

Iraq’s al-Kadhimi met Iran’s recently-elected President Raisi on Sunday to discuss the neighbors’ economic relations, official sources said.

Al-Kadhimi is the first foreign leader to visit the ultra-conservative Raisi, and brought along a “high level political and economic delegation,” Iran’s official IRNA news agency said.

Television showed the Iraqi premier welcomed by a guard of honor, before immediately beginning a meeting that IRNA said touched on “questions of mutual and international interest.”

As Iran’s neighbor to the west, Iraq has sought a mediating role between Tehran and Arab nations.

(With inputs from AFP)