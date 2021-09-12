.
.
.
.
Iran, Iraq agree to cancel visa requirements between the two countries

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi welcomes Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Tehran, Iran September 12, 2021. (Official Presidential website/Handout via Reuters)
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi welcomes Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Tehran, Iran September 12, 2021. (Official Presidential website/Handout via Reuters)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iran and Iraq have agreed to cancel visa requirements between the two countries, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced during a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Tehran.

Raisi said in the joint press conference, that “ al-Kadhimi agreed to increase Iran’s share regarding the Arbaeen visitors,” adding that “we have deep relations with Iraq.”

Raisi added that several decisions were taken in the joint meeting with al-Kadhimi, including “the agreement to cancel the visa requirement between Iraq and Iran.”

Iraq’s al-Kadhimi met Iran’s recently-elected President Raisi on Sunday to discuss the neighbors’ economic relations, official sources said.

Iraq at risk of power shortages after Iran reduced gas supply drastically Energy Iraq at risk of power shortages after Iran reduced gas supply drastically

Al-Kadhimi is the first foreign leader to visit the ultra-conservative Raisi, and brought along a “high level political and economic delegation,” Iran’s official IRNA news agency said.

Television showed the Iraqi premier welcomed by a guard of honor, before immediately beginning a meeting that IRNA said touched on “questions of mutual and international interest.”

The two leaders are expected to hold a news conference later Sunday, state broadcaster Iribnews reported.

As Iran’s neighbor to the west, Iraq has sought a mediating role between Tehran and Arab nations.

“We want it to be a process in which everyone says they have taken revenge on the Americans. It will be a qualitative process (that can come) from the air, the sea, along the borders of Iraq, in the region or anywhere. It is an open war,” he said.

(With inputs from AFP)

