Iraqi Shia militia group denies ceasefire agreement with government on anti-US ops

Iraq’s Master of Martyrs Battalions, or Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada' (KSS) group, has denied it has reached any ceasefire or agreement with the Iraqi government about stopping operations against US forces, according to a Rudaw TV report.

Earlier in July, the commander of the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia group has promised the US with a “retaliatory response” to the killing of four of his militiamen in US attacks last June.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Washington launched air strikes targeting what the Pentagon described as “facilities for Iranian-backed Iraqi militias” on the Syrian-Iraqi border on June 27.

“We want a process worthy of these martyrs. Even if it comes late, the time is not important,” Abu Alaa al-Wali said in an interview with the Associated Press at the time.

“We want it to be a process in which everyone says they have taken revenge on the Americans. It will be a qualitative process (that can come) from the air, the sea, along the borders of Iraq, in the region or anywhere. It is an open war,” he said.

Read more:

Explosives-laden drone targets US forces at Iraq’s Erbil airport

Four dead in north Iraq attack near Mosul blamed on ISIS

Iraqi PM to hold talks with Iran’s new president in Tehran