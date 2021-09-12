.
Iraqi Shia militia group denies ceasefire agreement with government on anti-US ops

Abu Alaa al-Walae, commander of Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhadam, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, July 5, 2021, in Baghdad, Iraq. (AP)
Iraqi militias

Iraqi Shia militia group denies ceasefire agreement with government on anti-US ops

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iraq’s Master of Martyrs Battalions, or Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada' (KSS) group, has denied it has reached any ceasefire or agreement with the Iraqi government about stopping operations against US forces, according to a Rudaw TV report.

Earlier in July, the commander of the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia group has promised the US with a “retaliatory response” to the killing of four of his militiamen in US attacks last June.

Washington launched air strikes targeting what the Pentagon described as “facilities for Iranian-backed Iraqi militias” on the Syrian-Iraqi border on June 27.

“We want a process worthy of these martyrs. Even if it comes late, the time is not important,” Abu Alaa al-Wali said in an interview with the Associated Press at the time.

“We want it to be a process in which everyone says they have taken revenge on the Americans. It will be a qualitative process (that can come) from the air, the sea, along the borders of Iraq, in the region or anywhere. It is an open war,” he said.

