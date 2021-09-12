Explosives-laden drone targets US forces at Iraq's Erbil airport

Explosive-laden drones struck Erbil international airport, where US forces are stationed in Northern Iraq, the security service for Iraq's Kurdistan region said early Sunday.

Earlier, the Iraqi state news agency said a number of rockets struck an area near the airport.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or material damage. Witnesses told Reuters they heard six explosions near the location.

A US military air base operated by the coalition is located at Erbil International Airport.

US forces in Iraq are leading an international military coalition whose mandate is to help Iraqi forces fight remnants of the extremist ISIS group.

Iran-allied Shia paramilitary groups have long launched strikes against targets linked to the US and its allies in Iraq.

