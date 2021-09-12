.
Third Turkish soldier dies after Syria assault

Turkish military vehicles, part of a convoy, drive through the town of Ariha in the rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on October 20, 2020, after vacating the Morek post in Hama's countryside. (AFP)
Turkish military vehicles, part of a convoy, drive through the town of Ariha in the rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on October 20, 2020, after vacating the Morek post in Hama's countryside. (AFP)
Syria crisis

AFP

Published: Updated:

The number of Turkish soldiers killed in an attack in Syria on Saturday has risen from two to three, Turkey’s defense ministry said.

Officials said a unit had been attacked as it returned from a patrol, with an AFP reporter at the scene reporting that a bomb blast had killed the soldiers on a road near the city of Idlib.

After initially announcing two soldiers had died and three others were “seriously injured,” the ministry said later on Saturday that one of the wounded soldiers died in hospital in southern Turkey.

Idlib is home to the last major extremist and rebel stronghold in northwest Syria.

