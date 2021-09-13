.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraq’s PMU militia to reinstate 30,000 members

  • Font
A handout picture shows members of the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) militias (Hashed al-Shaabi) taking part in a military parade at Camp Ashraf in Khalis, in the Diyala province, June 26, 2021. (Hashed al-Shaabi Media/AFP)
A handout picture shows members of the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) militias (Hashed al-Shaabi) taking part in a military parade at Camp Ashraf in Khalis, in the Diyala province, June 26, 2021. (Hashed al-Shaabi Media/AFP/File photo)

Iraq’s PMU militia to reinstate 30,000 members

AFP

Published: Updated:

At least 30,000 former members of Iraq’s state-sponsored Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) militia (Hashed-al-Shaabi), are to be reinstated and receive their salaries, the pro-Iranian paramilitary network announced Monday.

The announcement, which came weeks before the country’s October 10 parliamentary elections, follows months of demonstrations by ex-members whose jobs had been terminated.

Ahmad Assadi, a leader of the PMU’s bloc in parliament, said in a statement the finance ministry had given the green light for the reintegration of 30,000 members into the force, which operates formally under the umbrella of Iraq’s security apparatus.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Most of them had been sacked between 2015 and 2018, Assadi told AFP, with absenteeism the most common cause.

The PMU, set up in 2014 to back up the Iraqi army against ISIS terrorist organization, has more than 160,000 members and is comprised of dozens of mostly pro-Iran Shia groups.

Faleh al-Fayyad, a senior PMU official, said on television that the organization would use its own funds to finance the rehiring operation and urged the government to re-enroll others who had been laid off.

Read more:

US sanctions Iraq’s PMU militia leader Falih al-Fayyadh on human rights abuses

Iran-backed PMU threatens revenge after fighters killed in US airstrikes

Iraqi Shia cleric sparks ire of top figure in Iran-backed PMU

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade
Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash
Top Content
Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency  Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency 
Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction  Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction 
Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report
UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14 UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14
Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit
World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More