Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi makes statements during a joint news conference with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Egypt's president is meeting with Greek officials in Athens on his first visit to the southern European nation since the two countries signed a deal demarcating maritime boundaries between them in the eastern Mediterranean. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (AP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday for talks expected to cover Israeli-Palestinian relations and bilateral issues, Egypt’s presidency said, in the first official trip by an Israeli head of government to Egypt for a decade.

Bennett, the head of a far-right party who took office in June, was invited to visit by al-Sisi last month and the two were due to meet in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on the southern tip of Egypt’s Sinai peninsula.

