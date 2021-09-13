.
.
.
.
Jordan has asked US to help Lebanon overcome its crises

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi is pictured in the Jordanian capital Amman during an international meeting to discuss the Israel-Palestinian peace process, on September 24, 2020.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi is pictured in the Jordanian capital Amman. (Supplied)

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Jordan's foreign minister has informed his Lebanese counterpart that the Jordanian delegation has asked senior US officials during a recent visit to Washington to help Lebanon overcome its crises and get out of its ordeal.

The minister reaffirmed Jordan’s King Abdullah II’s decision to support Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr. Abdullah Bouhabib, received a phone call from his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, congratulating him on his new position, wishing him success in his ministerial duties.

The Jordanian minister emphasized his country’s support for Lebanon and the cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The energy ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon have approved a roadmap to supply natural gas to Lebanon amid its ongoing fuel and electricity crisis, Reuters reported last Wednesday.

The officials held a meeting in Jordan where Egypt’s petroleum minister said that they may need to check their gas transport infrastructure to be able to supply fuel to Lebanon and that he hopes to export it “as soon as possible.”

Washington’s ambassador to Beirut told Al Arabiya English last month that the US is in talks with the World Bank and the governments of Egypt and Jordan to help find solutions to Lebanon’s fuel and energy needs,

“I’m trying to find solutions for the Lebanese people. We’ve been talking to the governments of Egypt, Jordan, the government here [Lebanon], the World Bank. We’re trying to get real, sustainable solutions for Lebanon’s fuel and energy needs,” US ambassador to Lebanon added.

