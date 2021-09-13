.
Lebanon’s information minister says Aoun stressed need for IMF, WB, donors

Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon’s information minister says Aoun stressed need for IMF, WB, donors

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s information minister George Kordahi said on Monday President Michel Aoun had stressed during the new government’s first cabinet meeting Lebanon’s need for the International Monetary Fund, The World Bank and donor agencies.

Kordahi made his comments while reading a statement from the meeting of Lebanon’s new cabinet, formed on Friday after a year of political deadlock.

Developing

Explore More