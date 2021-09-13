Lebanon’s information minister says Aoun stressed need for IMF, WB, donors

Lebanon’s information minister George Kordahi said on Monday President Michel Aoun had stressed during the new government’s first cabinet meeting Lebanon’s need for the International Monetary Fund, The World Bank and donor agencies.

Kordahi made his comments while reading a statement from the meeting of Lebanon’s new cabinet, formed on Friday after a year of political deadlock.

Lebanon to receive $1.135 bln in SDRs from IMF