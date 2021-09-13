Two people injured in stabbing attack outside Jerusalem’s central bus station

At least two people have been injured in a stabbing attack on Jaffa Street outside Jerusalem’s central bus station, according to Israeli i24 News television.

During the attack, A Palestinian was shot by police for carrying out the alleged stabbing attack.

Both victims of the alleged stabbing attack were in their 20s and are currently in stable condition, a spokesperson for Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service told i24 News.

The West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas where Palestinians hope to create an independent state, were captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War. Violence has erupted often since US-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014.

