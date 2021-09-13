.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Two people injured in stabbing attack outside Jerusalem’s central bus station

  • Font
Israeli police patrol the area where a man was stabbed at the central bus station in Jerusalem December 10, 2017. (Reuters)
Israeli police patrol the area where a man was stabbed at the central bus station in Jerusalem December 10, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Two people injured in stabbing attack outside Jerusalem’s central bus station

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

At least two people have been injured in a stabbing attack on Jaffa Street outside Jerusalem’s central bus station, according to Israeli i24 News television.

During the attack, A Palestinian was shot by police for carrying out the alleged stabbing attack.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Both victims of the alleged stabbing attack were in their 20s and are currently in stable condition, a spokesperson for Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service told i24 News.

The West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas where Palestinians hope to create an independent state, were captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War. Violence has erupted often since US-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014.

Read more:

Israeli military investigates fatal shooting of Palestinian in West Bank

Israel says it intercepts rocket launched from Gaza

Israeli minister says Iran giving militias drone training near Isfahan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade
Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash
Top Content
Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency  Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency 
Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction  Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction 
Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report
UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14 UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14
US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More