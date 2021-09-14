.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Almost 1,400 Palestinians in Israel jails to go on hunger strike

  • Font
Palestinians chant slogans during a rally next the Red Cross building in Gaza City in support of more than a thousand prisoners who are in Israeli jails, on September 9, 2021. (Mohammed Abed/AFP)
Palestinians chant slogans during a rally next to the Red Cross building in Gaza City in support of more than a thousand prisoners who are in Israeli jails, on September 9, 2021. (Mohammed Abed/AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Almost 1,400 Palestinians in Israel jails to go on hunger strike

AFP

Published: Updated:

Almost 1,400 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons are to go on hunger strike in protest at their detention conditions since a jailbreak last week, the Palestinian Authority said Tuesday.

Tensions have been running high since six inmates staged a dramatic escape from a high-security jail in northern Israel on September 6, via a tunnel dug under a sink. Four of them have since been recaptured.

Hundreds of their fellow inmates were transferred to other jails and personal items confiscated in searches carried out by guards, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Angry prisoners started fires in several jails.

“The situation is very bad in the prisons, that’s why they’re going on hunger strike,” Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Palestinian Authority’s commission for prisoners, told AFP.

He said 1,380 prisoners – of more than 4,000 Palestinians held in Israeli jails – were to start the strike action on Friday, to be joined by other inmates next week.

The Red Cross has said Israel has decided to allow visits to prisoners, after they were suspended last week. But Qadri expressed concern over the fate of the four escapees, whom the Red Cross has not been allowed to visit.

Read more:

The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison

Israeli police search for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped prison through tunnel

Israel launches airstrikes against Gaza after incendiary balloon attacks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran’s guards physically harassed UN nuclear agency’s female inspectors: Report Iran’s guards physically harassed UN nuclear agency’s female inspectors: Report
COVID-19 vaccines may cause temporary changes to women’s periods, expert weighs in COVID-19 vaccines may cause temporary changes to women’s periods, expert weighs in
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list
Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know
Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day  Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day 
Abu Dhabi court sentences Emirati man to death for killing his father Abu Dhabi court sentences Emirati man to death for killing his father
Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More