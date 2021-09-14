Iran will have enough fuel for a nuclear warhead within a month: Experts

Iran has gained the capability to produce enough fuel needed for a single nuclear warhead within approximately a month, analysis by the Institute for Science and International Security showed.

The institute’s experts studied the latest data provided by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s report on Iran.

According to the data, Iran now has enough enriched uranium to produce “weapon-grade uranium” for one nuclear weapon, in as short a time frame as one month. A second weapon’s worth of fuel could be produced in less than three months, and a third in less than five.

Iran has been adding enrichment centrifuges to its nuclear facilities and enriching uranium to a higher purity, closer to that suitable for use in nuclear weapons, in violation of its nuclear commitments under the 2015 deal which the US is trying to revive.

Earlier this year, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran might enrich uranium up to 60 percent purity if needed, while repeating a denial of any Iranian intent to seek nuclear weapons, for which 90 percent enrichment would be required.

The report comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear activities and its lack of cooperation with the IAEA.

On Saturday, Iran said it refused to give the IAEA access to surveillance cameras at Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Iran has been undermining verification and monitoring activities through halting the implementation of its nuclear commitments.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi insisted that his country was being “transparent”.

The report also coincides with the stalled nuclear talks between Iran and the US to revive the abandoned 2015 deal. Raisi has yet to set a date for the negotiations to resume.

