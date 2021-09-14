.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Top Democrat on Senate committee slams Biden admin, US withdrawal from Afghanistan

  • Font
President Joe Biden looks down as he delivers remarks on Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2021. (Reuters)
President Joe Biden looks down as he delivers remarks on Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2021. (Reuters)
US foreign policy

Top Democrat on Senate committee slams Biden admin, US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Senator Bob Menendez revealed that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin refused to testify. But Menendez said he might subpoena Austin “in the near future” if he does not step forward to do so.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tuesday blasted the Biden administration over its handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and threatened to subpoena the US defense secretary to testify.

During the second day of a committee hearing on Afghanistan to question Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Senator Bob Menendez revealed that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin refused to testify. But Menendez said he might subpoena Austin “in the near future” if he does not step forward to testify.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

While Menendez said the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was the right move, he said the manner in which it was carried out was wrong.

The US withdrawal was “clearly fatally flawed.”

The Taliban took over within days despite US intelligence reports suggesting that the Afghan government and army would be able to fend for themselves for at least two months.

And since then, the US has refused to recognize the Taliban-run government despite ongoing communication between the militants and US officials.

Blinken and other senior US officials have said they would judge the Taliban by their actions if they wanted international legitimacy.

On Tuesday, Menendez said that the US should judge the Taliban by their actions but hit out at the delay in condemning the Taliban’s behavior, which has already been seen.

“Their actions since taking over Afghanistan have been pretty horrifying,” Menendez said, citing videos of militants separating classrooms by gender, assaulting, harassing and beating women in public and killing Afghan minorities.

Journalists have also reported being beaten and harassed by the Taliban for their coverage of protests against the group.

Read more: Senior Taliban member says women should not work alongside men

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran’s guards physically harassed UN nuclear agency’s female inspectors: Report Iran’s guards physically harassed UN nuclear agency’s female inspectors: Report
COVID-19 vaccines may cause temporary changes to women’s periods, expert weighs in COVID-19 vaccines may cause temporary changes to women’s periods, expert weighs in
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list
Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know
Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day  Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day 
Abu Dhabi court sentences Emirati man to death for killing his father Abu Dhabi court sentences Emirati man to death for killing his father
Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More