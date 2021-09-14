US officials to mark first anniversary of Abraham Accords with virtual event

The top US diplomat will hold a virtual meeting with the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Israel later this week to celebrate the first anniversary of peace deals struck between the Arab states and Israel last year.

A State Department spokesperson said Tuesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would host the event and look at ways to “deepen ties and build a more prosperous region.”

The use of “Abraham Accords,” which Biden administration officials have widely refrained from using, was notable in the State Department official's statement.

Despite State Department officials saying they supported the peace deals engineered and brokered by the Trump administration, the term “normalization agreements” was routinely used in the first months of the Biden administration.

Separately, on Tuesday, diplomats from the UAE, Bahrain and Israel sat side-by-side to participate in a celebratory event marking the first anniversary.

US officials and lawmakers also attended the event, “One Year Later: The Abraham Accords and The Future of Peace,” held in Georgetown.

During the panel, UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba thanked “my partner in crime,” former assistant to President Donald Trump, Avi Berkowitz. Along with Jared Kushner, Berkowitz played a vital role in engineering the peace deals between Arab states and Israel.

Kushner was present alongside Biden administration officials.

Other notable figures at the event included NBA player Enes Kanter. Kanter, from Turkey, is an outspoken critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Muslim Brotherhood.

