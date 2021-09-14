US to hold $130 million in military aid to Egypt over human rights: Report

US President Joe Biden’s administration decided it will hold back $130 million in military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns, Politico reported.

Egypt receives $1.3 billion in military aid annually, out of that amount Congress put human-rights-related conditions on $300 million.

The Secretary of State has the power to override those conditions and allow the aid to be sent to Egypt, which has been the case in the past.

However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to not use the waiver to allow the funds through this time around, Politico reported citing a US official.

Out of the $300 million, Egypt will not receive $130 million until the government meets a set of human rights conditions.

As for the remaining $170 million which will be allowed through, they will come with a set of restrictions, such as being allowed only for certain functions. Those functions include counterterrorism, border security and non-proliferation.

The Biden administration’s move comes as a surprise because it breaks away from a tradition of turning a blind eye to human rights violations in Egypt.

It is also perhaps a sign; the White House under Biden will take its commitment to protecting human rights seriously.

