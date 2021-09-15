.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Former Lebanon PM leaves for US hours after judge subpoenas him over Beirut blast

  • Font
Lebanese PM Hassan Diab speaks outside Beirut's airport, April 5, 2020. (Reuters)
Lebanese PM Hassan Diab speaks outside Beirut's airport, April 5, 2020. (Reuters)
Beirut explosion

Former Lebanon PM leaves for US hours after judge subpoenas him over Beirut blast

Diab’s advisor said he had scheduled this trip before the judge’s decision, saying that his kids were reportedly studying in the United States.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Former Lebanese PM Hassan Diab was on his way to the US on Tuesday, according to media reports and his advisor.

The news surfaced hours after Lebanon’s judge tasked with investigating the 2020 Beirut blast issued a second subpoena over his role in the catastrophic explosion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Diab’s advisor said he had scheduled this trip before the judge’s decision and that his kids are reportedly studying in the United States.

Diab stepped down days after the Beirut blast in August 2020 but stayed on as caretaker premier until last week.

While a caretaker PM, Diab was subpoenaed by the same judge who issued the order on Tuesday, but he refused to appear for questioning.

Lawmakers said the judge overstepped his limitations and refused to lift parliamentary immunity, which they claim is needed for a judge to question an official.

The date for Diab’s latest subpoena is set for next Monday.

Lebanon’s PM Diab sues AUB for $1 mln, asks for overseas payment Features Lebanon’s PM Diab sues AUB for $1 mln, asks for overseas payment

Diab, formerly employed by the American University of Beirut (AUB), sued the university last year, claiming that he was owed severance pay and retirement funds. He was seeking over $1 million in the lawsuit, according to senior AUB officials.

Read more: An eyewitness account of a failed state: Lebanon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Conflict amongst Taliban leaders, deputy PM unhappy with government makeup: Report Conflict amongst Taliban leaders, deputy PM unhappy with government makeup: Report
Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’ Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’
Top Content
Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day  Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day 
Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route
High stress levels increase heart attack risk, here’s what you can do to prevent it High stress levels increase heart attack risk, here’s what you can do to prevent it
Mega-mansions, penthouses: Most expensive Dubai homes sold in 2021 Mega-mansions, penthouses: Most expensive Dubai homes sold in 2021
Iran’s guards physically harassed UN nuclear agency’s female inspectors: Report Iran’s guards physically harassed UN nuclear agency’s female inspectors: Report
Taliban demand US remove its leaders from terrorist blacklist, unfreeze Afghan assets Taliban demand US remove its leaders from terrorist blacklist, unfreeze Afghan assets
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More