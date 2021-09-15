.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails call off planned hunger strike

  • Font
A Palestinian man waves his national flag near the Israeli-controlled Hawara checkpoint during clashes with Israeli forces following a protest in support of the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Israel’s Gilboa prison, on September 13, 2021. (Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP)
A Palestinian man waves his national flag near the Israeli-controlled Hawara checkpoint during clashes with Israeli forces following a protest in support of the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Israel’s Gilboa prison, on September 13, 2021. (Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails call off planned hunger strike

AFP

Published: Updated:

Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails have called off a planned hunger strike later this week involving some 1,400 inmates after their demands were met, a Palestinian group said Wednesday.

Tensions have been running high since six militants staged a dramatic escape from a high-security jail in northern Israel on September 6, via a tunnel dug under a sink. Four of them have since been recaptured.

Hundreds of their fellow inmates were transferred to other jails, and personal items were confiscated, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Palestinian Authority’s commission for prisoners had announced plans for a hunger strike from Friday.

Some 1,380 prisoners - out of more than 4,000 Palestinians held in Israeli jails - were to start fasting on Friday, to be joined by other inmates next week.

On Wednesday, however, the Prisoners’ Club said it had been decided to “suspend the collective hunger strike after the demands were met” including a “cessation of the collective punishments.”

An Israel Prison Service spokesman said that as of Wednesday there was no indication that a hunger strike was set to begin, but refused to comment on the claim that prisoners’ demands had been met.

Read more:

Almost 1,400 Palestinians in Israel jails to go on hunger strike

The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison

Israeli police capture two more Palestinians who escaped high-security prison

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Charismatic’: Time names Taliban’s Baradar in list of 100 most influential in 2021 ‘Charismatic’: Time names Taliban’s Baradar in list of 100 most influential in 2021
Iran president selects hardline cabinet to drive hard bargain with US Iran president selects hardline cabinet to drive hard bargain with US
Top Content
Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route
Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’ Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’
Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day  Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day 
Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day  Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day 
High stress levels increase heart attack risk, here’s what you can do to prevent it High stress levels increase heart attack risk, here’s what you can do to prevent it
Conflict amongst Taliban leaders, deputy PM unhappy with government makeup: Report Conflict amongst Taliban leaders, deputy PM unhappy with government makeup: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More