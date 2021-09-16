.
Dutch foreign minister resigns over Afghanistan crisis

Sigrid Kaag, Dutch minister for foreign trade and development cooperation, speaks in The Hague, Netherlands April 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Afghanistan

AFP

Published: Updated:

Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag resigned Thursday after lawmakers formally condemned her handling of the Afghanistan evacuation crisis.

“The House considers that the government has acted irresponsibly. And although I stand by our commitment, I can only accept the consequences of this judgement as the minister with ultimate responsibility,” Kaag said in a statement to parliament.

Read more: The US withdrawal from Afghanistan confused Russia and China

