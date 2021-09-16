.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran’s Raisi to attend regional summit in first official visit since taking office

  • Font
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi meets Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi (not in picture) in Tehran, Iran September 12, 2021. (Reuters)
A file photo shows Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi meets Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi (not in picture) in Tehran, Iran September 12, 2021. (Reuters)

Iran’s Raisi to attend regional summit in first official visit since taking office

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tehran’s participation in a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference demonstrates the importance it places on regional cooperation, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said before leaving for Tajikistan on Thursday on his first foreign trip since taking office last month.

The summit in Dushanbe will discuss last month’s takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, a neighbouring country of the SCO’s largely Central Asian members. Afghanistan itself is an observer at the SCO, as is Iran.

The SCO was launched in 2001 to combat extremism and other security concerns in China, Russia and four ex-Soviet Central Asian republics.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Regional cooperation is a top priority for us,” Raisi said in live televised remarks at Tehran airport before leaving for Dushanbe. Legal, economic, and agricultural agreements would be signed with Tajikistan, he said without giving details.

The official IRNA news agency said Raisi was accompanied by the ministers of foreign affairs, energy, justice, labor and social welfare, cultural heritage, and tourism.

Read more:

Iran president selects hardline cabinet to drive hard bargain with US

Al-Qaeda could use Afghanistan to attack US within 12 months: Intelligence officials

Iran will have enough fuel for a nuclear warhead within a month: Experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai’s Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew a year after COVID-19 forced layoffs Dubai’s Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew a year after COVID-19 forced layoffs
More than half of UAE residents affected by heart disease: Study More than half of UAE residents affected by heart disease: Study
Top Content
Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day  Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day 
Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study
Met Gala 2021: Top five best, most meaningful outfits on the Red Carpet  Met Gala 2021: Top five best, most meaningful outfits on the Red Carpet 
Saudi Crown Prince launches ‘human capability development’ program Saudi Crown Prince launches ‘human capability development’ program
US envoy says Ghani exit scuttled Afghan power-sharing US envoy says Ghani exit scuttled Afghan power-sharing
Snakes evolved from survivors of asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs Snakes evolved from survivors of asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More