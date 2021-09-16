Iraq signs initial agreement to build oil refinery near Mosul in north

Iraq has signed an initial deal with Swedish SEAB and Turkey’s Limak to build a 70,000-barrels-per-day oil refinery near the northern city of Mosul, the oil ministry said on Thursday.

The refinery will use the heavy crude oil from the northern Qayyara oilfield to produce fuels, said oil ministry officials, without giving an estimated cost of the project.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Oil demand to top pre-COVID pandemic level next year: OPEC

Iraq, TotalEnergies agree $27 billion of oil, solar projects

Iraq plans to increase oil production to 8 mln bpd by 2027