Iran’s fuel shipments violate Lebanon’s sovereignty: PM Mikati

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Iranian fuel shipments imported by the Hezbollah movement constitute a breach of Lebanon’s sovereignty, according to comments published by his office.

“The violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty makes me sad,” Mikati told CNN in an interview, his office said in a posting on Twitter.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He added: “But I’m not concerned that sanctions can be imposed” on Lebanon “because the operation was carried out without the involvement of the Lebanese government.”

Watch: #Hezbollah supporters in #Lebanon welcome tanker trucks with #Iran-ian fuel by firing RPGs into the air. One landed inside a nearby residence.https://t.co/A4icjuvHPr pic.twitter.com/IgxoxvlLq5 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 17, 2021

The Iran-backed group on Thursday began bringing tanker trucks carrying fuel from Iran, a move it says should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon. A tanker ship carried the fuel to Syria and from there it crossed into Lebanon. Both Syria and Iran are under US sanctions.

Read more: Lebanon raises gasoline prices by over 37 pct amid crippling shortages of supplies