Iran’s fuel shipments violate Lebanon’s sovereignty: PM Mikati
A tanker ship carried the fuel to Syria and from there it crossed into Lebanon. Both Syria and Iran are under US sanctions.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Iranian fuel shipments imported by the Hezbollah movement constitute a breach of Lebanon’s sovereignty, according to comments published by his office.
“The violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty makes me sad,” Mikati told CNN in an interview, his office said in a posting on Twitter.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He added: “But I’m not concerned that sanctions can be imposed” on Lebanon “because the operation was carried out without the involvement of the Lebanese government.”
Watch: #Hezbollah supporters in #Lebanon welcome tanker trucks with #Iran-ian fuel by firing RPGs into the air. One landed inside a nearby residence.https://t.co/A4icjuvHPr pic.twitter.com/IgxoxvlLq5— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 17, 2021
The Iran-backed group on Thursday began bringing tanker trucks carrying fuel from Iran, a move it says should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon. A tanker ship carried the fuel to Syria and from there it crossed into Lebanon. Both Syria and Iran are under US sanctions.
Read more: Lebanon raises gasoline prices by over 37 pct amid crippling shortages of supplies